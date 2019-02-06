Norway RL host first Junior Coaches course

In the build up to their European Championship C decider against Greece in London on 18 May, which doubles as a 2021 Rugby League World Cup qualifier, Norge RL has delivered a successful level one coaching course in Oslo.

A record total of 14 club coaches came from across the country to attend, nine of them intent on coaching recently-formed U12s sections in three of the clubs. Norway head coach Dave Hunter commented: “This is a massive step forward for the game here, as clubs set about ensuring sustainability for the future.

“Rugby League has made great strides in the country in recent years. The premier competition has six teams playing, with sides travelling considerable distances to complete their fixtures. Stavanger Storm, for example, have to travel over 1,000km, or 17 hours by bus, to play Trondheim RK.”

Hunter added: “There is then a subsidiary competition consisting of three 9s tournaments for new teams or those at an early stage of their development. The national team being involved in the World Cup qualifiers has provided a real focus for all, especially with getting more young players involved and engaged.”