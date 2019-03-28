‘Nothing is off the table’, says Hastings when asked about his plans beyond this year

Jackson Hastings insists ‘nothing is off the table’ when it comes to his long-term future.

The Salford half-back only signed a one-year deal with the Red Devils this season, having rejected offers from the likes of Wigan to commit to the club for 2019.

Hastings admits he’s already being asked by people if he is going home to Australia at the end of this season – but he told League Express talk of that being a formality is wide of the mark, hinting at the possibility of a longer stay in England.

He said: “Nothing is off the table, that’s definitely right. Everyone keeps asking me when I’m going home but nothing has been decided. It’s not a formality what happens next.

“Look, you’ve got to play well to get offers from NRL clubs, especially with what I’ve been through – but it hasn’t even crossed my mind, going home.

“I’m all-in for Salford this year and that’s my only focus right now. Hopefully my performances so far have proven that, and whatever comes off the back of it, comes.”

Hastings admits he does intend to go back to Australia at some stage – but still only 23, his immediate goal is helping change the image of Super League back home.

“I would love to go home eventually because there are things there that are more important than rugby like family – but at the moment, I’m really embracing English rugby league and I’m really enjoying the adventure,” he said.

“I want to make Salford a place people want to come and watch some good rugby, and I want to try and improve the perception of the game over here. Guys like Blake Austin and Trent Merrin are here and it’s great for the game, and it shows Super League is no joke: it’s a legit competition. It’s really getting there and a great to be a part of.”

Hastings also insisted his stance hasn’t changed in regards to international honours for either England or Great Britain. The half-back is eligible via his late grandmother, who was English.

“And having previously said he’d love to represent England, when asked if he would like to be considered be Great Britain, he said: “You’d have to ask Wayne Bennett! But I’ve been asked about representing England and Great Britain and the answer is always the same: you’ve got to play well to be considered.”