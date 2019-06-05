NRL hooker offered to Super League clubs

Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of New Zealand Warriors hooker Karl Lawton.

The 23-year-old hooker, who has made 22 NRL appearances during his time with the Gold Coast Titans and the Warriors, is off-contract at the end of the season.

Clubs were offered Lawton late last month and it’s thought that a few are considering their options with regards to the youngster.

He has made four appearances for the Warriors this season, who have won three times when he has featured.

Lawton made his NRL debut at the age of 20 at Gold Coast and went on to make 11 appearances during the 2017 season.

He took up a contract with the Warriors ahead of 2018 but has been restricted to just 10 appearances since.