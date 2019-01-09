NRL pre-season schedule set

While the NRL is a month and a half further away from beginning than Super League, the competition’s pre-season schedule is set.

The first game is set for 15th February as the Indigenous All Stars kick off against the Maori All Stars at AAMI Park while Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders, possibly featuring new duo Ryan Sutton and John Bateman, also begin their pre-season schedule on the same evening.

Sydney Roosters then fly out to the UK to face Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge on the following Sunday, 17th February.

A full schedule can be seen below with the local times given.

Friday February 15

Indigenous All Stars v Maori All Stars: 5.20 pm women’s game; 8pm men’s game at AAMI Park

Eels v Raiders: Friday, February 15, 5.30 pm at St Marys Leagues Stadium

Sunday, February 17

Wigan Warriors v Sydney Roosters: Sunday, February 17, 7 pm, DW Stadium, Wigan

Friday, February 22

Storm v Warriors: 7.30 pm at Kardinia Park, Geelong

Saturday, February 23

Titans v Cowboys: 5 pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium

Panthers v Roosters: TBC at Panthers Stadium

Raiders v Bulldogs: 5.30 pm at Bega Recreation Ground

Dragons v Knights: 6.30 pm at Jubilee Stadium

Sea Eagles v Sharks: 7:30 pm at Lottoland

Saturday, March 2

Warriors v Wests Tigers: 5 pm at Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, NZ

Knights v Sharks: 5.30 pm at Maitland No. 1 Sportsground

Broncos v Titans: 6:30 pm at Cbus Super Stadium

Storm v Cowboys: 7 pm at Mackay

Panthers v Eels: 7 pm at Panthers Stadium

Sea Eagles v Roosters: 7 pm Central Coast Stadium

Dragons v Rabbitohs Charity Shield: 7.30 pm at Glen Willow Stadium