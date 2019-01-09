NRL pre-season schedule set

While the NRL is a month and a half further away from beginning than Super League, the competition’s pre-season schedule is set.
The first game is set for 15th February as the Indigenous All Stars kick off against the Maori All Stars at AAMI Park while Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders, possibly featuring new duo Ryan Sutton and John Bateman, also begin their pre-season schedule on the same evening.
Sydney Roosters then fly out to the UK to face Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge on the following Sunday, 17th February.
A full schedule can be seen below with the local times given.
Friday February 15
Indigenous All Stars v Maori All Stars: 5.20 pm women’s game; 8pm men’s game at AAMI Park
Eels v Raiders: Friday, February 15, 5.30 pm at St Marys Leagues Stadium
Sunday, February 17
Wigan Warriors v Sydney Roosters: Sunday, February 17, 7 pm, DW Stadium, Wigan
Friday, February 22
Storm v Warriors: 7.30 pm at Kardinia Park, Geelong
Saturday, February 23
Titans v Cowboys: 5 pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium
Panthers v Roosters: TBC at Panthers Stadium
Raiders v Bulldogs: 5.30 pm at Bega Recreation Ground
Dragons v Knights: 6.30 pm at Jubilee Stadium
Sea Eagles v Sharks: 7:30 pm at Lottoland
Saturday, March 2
Warriors v Wests Tigers: 5 pm at Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, NZ
Knights v Sharks: 5.30 pm at Maitland No. 1 Sportsground
Broncos v Titans: 6:30 pm at Cbus Super Stadium
Storm v Cowboys: 7 pm at Mackay
Panthers v Eels: 7 pm at Panthers Stadium
Sea Eagles v Roosters: 7 pm Central Coast Stadium
Dragons v Rabbitohs Charity Shield: 7.30 pm at Glen Willow Stadium