Off-contract Brett Ferres discusses his Leeds future

Brett Ferres admits his future is up in the air as his contract with Leeds comes to an end.

The former England back-rower is off-contract at the end of the season and has yet to sign a new deal with the Rhinos.

Ferres joined the club back in 2016, making 76 appearances.

“It’s been really difficult,” Ferres said.

“They have to tell you with the May deadline, but two days before that I did my knee, so that was fantastic timing there!

“I’ve spoken with Leeds, I’ve fielded a couple of calls but my heart lies here. So right now it’s about proving my worth and seeing what comes off that.”

The Rhinos are set for a reshuffle in their pack. Jamie Jones-Buchanan is set to retire while Ferres is joined by Carl Ablett and Cameron Smith in being off-contract.

Alex Mellor will join the club next year after he signed a three-year deal with the club.