Oldham bring in Super League winger

Oldham have resigned Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw on a season-long loan, after impressing with Scott Naylor’s side last season when he scored 11 tries in 20 games.

The Bradford born winger had his first taste of first-team rugby with Oldham last season, and the club are hoping he can take the opportunity to further his career and hopefully break into Super League.

“He was very young and very raw when he first arrived but he got better and better as the season progressed and by the end he was in our top three. It’s incredible to think he’s still only 19,” said Naylor.

“Hopefully, he’ll be with us for the full season but if he were to be recalled to get a bit of game time in Super League he would go with our blessing and our best wishes. I can only see him getting better and eventually going a long way in the game.

“To have him with us for another year was the right decision by all the people concerned, not least the lad himself, because he’s still very young and learning all the time. This is, without doubt, one of the most important deals we’ve managed to pull off.”