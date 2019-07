Chris Hill has been banned for two games after being charged with Grade C Dangerous Contact in Warrington’s defeat to St Helens .

Hill will, therefore, miss the Wolves’ games against London Broncos and Salford Red Devils.

Elsewhere, Kruise Leeming was charge with Grade A Dangerous Contact which doesn’t carry a ban. Tyrone McCarthy, Romain Navarrete, Jack Hughes and Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook all received cautions.