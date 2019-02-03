Opening-day win for Broncos

RHYS WILLIAMS and Eddie Battye each scored twice as London Broncos made a winning return to Super League at the expense of Wakefield Trinity.

Danny Ward’s side went over eight times in all as they sealed a 42-24 win in their first top-flight game since 2014.

Trinity made a flying start with tries by Craig Kopczak and Ryan Hampshire, both converted by Danny Brough.

Matty Fleming responded – Jordan Abdull added the extras – but Jacob Miller’s touchdown and Brough’s goal restored the twelve-point cushion.

However, the home side then stepped on the gas, scoring tries through Williams, Kieran Dixon, Battye and Matty Fozard.

And with Dixon taking over kicking duties to improve the last two, London were 26-18 ahead at half-time.

Wakefield scored first in the second half, when Kyle Wood crossed and Brough improved.

But the Broncos weren’t to be denied, and Williams and Battye went over, with Dixon converting the second of those for a 36-24 lead.

Brough was sin binned for dissent before Elliot Kear got London’s eighth, again converted by Dixon.

Broncos: Walker, Dixon, Fleming, Kear, Williams, Abdull, Cunningham, Richards, Fozard, Mason, Pitts, Gee, Yates. Suns: Battye, Lovell, Ioane, Pelissier.

Trinity: Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Brough, Arona, Randell, Kopczak, Ashurst, Batchelor, King. Subs: Crowther, England, Wood, Fifita.

Referee: Tom Grant.

