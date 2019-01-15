You are here

Outwood to take on Wade Deacon in Champion Schools

Phil Hodgson

 

The Rugby Football League has confirmed Outwood Grange, of Wakefield, as being Wade Deacon’s opposition in tomorrow’s Boys Year 11 Champion Schools fixture at Skelmersdale.

This week’s programme is:

Tuesday 15 January 2019

Hinchley Wood (London) v Aberdare (Wales) (at Maidenhead RUFC, 12.30pm).

Brooksbank (Yorkshire) v Cardinal Newman (North West) (at Sheffield Hallam Sports Park, 1.00pm).

Wednesday 16 January 2019

Saddleworth (North West) v Ulverston (Cumbria); Wade Deacon (North West) v Outwood Grange (Wakefield) (both at the JMO Sports Park, Skelmersdale).

West Lakes (Cumbria) v Whitley Bay (North East) (at Penrith RUFC, 1.00pm)

Egglescliffe (North East) v Garforth Academy (Leeds) (at Kingston Park, Newcastle Thunder, 4.00pm).

Thursday 17 January 2019

Ysgol Gyfun Glantaf (Wales) v St Mary’s (North West) (1.00pm); Malet Lambert (Hull) v Howard of Effingham (London & South East) (2.30pm) (both at Loughborough University).

 