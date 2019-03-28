Patton wants to claim regular spot

Declan Patton admits he’s desperate to prove he can be a long-term answer at halfback for Warrington.

Patton has partnered Blake Austin in every game so far this season, including last Thursday’s win at Wakefield, which took their impressive start to 2019 to six wins from seven games.

After Kevin Brown’s season-ending injury handed Patton the opportunity, he told League Express he’s just keen to emphasise to Steve Price that he can play in the halves after spending last year playing at hooker.

“I’m enjoying it,” said Patton.

“I didn’t play there for a full year, so it’s taken me a bit of time to get used to it again. But being back to where I played when I was younger, and where I feel I can play my best rugby, is massive for me at this stage of my career.

“It did get quite a long way down the line, wondering whether it was time to change clubs, but I decided I want to stay at Warrington and show my worth at halfback. The longer I stay there, the better I’ll get, and playing alongside Blake is going to do wonders for my game, too.”

Patton also said that he’s been working with Brown to develop his game, saying: “Kev is a good friend and I wouldn’t wish what’s happened to him on anyone, let alone him.

“But he’s helping me in training and he’s helping develop little aspects of my game – but I understand it’s created a chance for me and it’s down to me to take it and show I can play half-back at this level.”