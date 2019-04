Paul McShane could be banned for between three and five games after he was handed a grade D charge for striking with the forearm in Castleford Tigers’ defeat to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday.

The Tigers hooker’s case has been referred to a tribunal.

Meanwhile, Leeds halfback Richie Myler will be banned for one match after receiving a grade B charge for a dangerous lift in the same game.

Pauli Pauli, Gil Dudson, Matty Lees and Greg Bird all received cautions from the match review panel.