Pauli Pauli returns for Wakefield

Wakefield Trinity have named Pauli Pauli in their squad for the first time in 2019.

Injury had thwarted the big forward’s start to the season but he comes into the squad with Jordan Crowther making way.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos welcome back Matt Parcell and James Donaldson after the pair missed last week’s defeat to St Helens with head injuries.

Stevie Ward has a knee injury so isn’t named.

Rhinos squad: Jack Walker, Tom Brisco, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tuimoala Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Mickolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Harry Newman

Trinity squad: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, George King, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood