Wakefield Trinity forward Pauli Pauli will miss the start of the 2019 season after injuring his knee in their pre-season game against Newcastle.

The 25-year-old is entering his second season with the club but will be out for between two to three months after damaging his posterior cruciate ligament.

The back-row forward was a key player for Trinity last year, scoring eight tries in his 28 appearances for the club.