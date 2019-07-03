Pearce called in to replace Cleary for Origin decider

Mitchell Pearce is set to replace Nathan Cleary in the halves for New South Wales in the Origin decider next week.

Cleary suffered the ankle injury in Origin II and has failed to recover in time for the third game meaning head coach Brad Fittler has had to call upon Pearce.

The Knights halfback has played 18 times for NSW but never won a series.

Tariq Sims will be removed from the side after he received a ban from the NRL Judiciary. David Klemmer is set to return after a brief exile.

Meanwhile, Queensland coach Kevin Walters has been forced to shuffle his spine. Kalyn Ponga is unavailable due to injury so Cameron Munster moves to the back with Corey Norman coming in to debut in the halves alongside Daly Cherry-Evans.

Joe Ofahengaue starts after missing out on the second game due to injury. Christian Welch moves on to the bench. Dylan Napa and Jarrod Wallace drop out of the side altogether.

Blues: Tedesco, Ferguson, T Trbojevic, Wighton, Addo-Carr, Maloney, Pearce, Saifiti, Vaughan, Cordner, Frizell, J Trbojevic; Interchanges: Finucane, Klemmer, Murray, Graham

Maroons: Munster, Oates, Morgan, Chambers, Gagai, Norman, Cherry-Evans, Ofahengaue, Hunt, Papalii, Kaufusi, Gilltt, McGuire; Interchanges: Mbye, Welch, Glasby, Fifita