Plans in place for BARLA National Youth Cup postponements

BARLA administrator Jason Woodman has spelled out to member clubs the procedure should pitches prove to be unfit on Sunday for first round ties in the various National Youth Cups.

He advised secretaries earlier this week: “I have had a few clubs contact me regarding the procedure if games have to be called off this weekend because of the weather.

“Firstly when confirming your game with the opposition you should identify if there is going to be a potential problem, especially for teams travelling a long distance.

“If you foresee a problem then please keep in contact with the opposition and the appointed Match Official.

“If a game needs to be called off, ideally that should be done by a Match Official. Please use common sense. If you know the game is going to be off, do not wait until Sunday morning to do it.”

He concluded: “Any games that are postponed will automatically revert to the following weekend, Sunday 10 February.

“The draw for the second round will take place on Sunday at Crosfields in Warrington (subject to the weather).”

Fixtures

Sunday 3 February 2019

UNDER 18S

ROUND ONE: Kells v Oulton Raiders; Seaton Rangers v Oldham St Anne’s; Leigh East v Siddal; Leigh Miners Rangers v Westhoughton Lions; Pilkington Recs v Waterhead Warriors; Wigan St Cuthbert’s v Saddleworth Rangers; West Hull v Crosfields; Featherstone Lions v Orrell St James; Shevington Sharks v Dewsbury Moor; Hull Wyke v Lock Lane; Skirlaugh v Shaw Cross Sharks; Ince Rose Bridge v Hunslet Warriors; Moldgreen v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Wigan St Jude’s v Halton Farnworth Hornets; Hull Dockers v Wigan St Patrick’s.

Bye: Cockermouth Titans.

UNDER 16S

ROUND ONE: Hensingham v Upton; West Hull v Latchford Giants; Thatto Heath v Wibsey Warriors; Walney Central v Askam; Cottingham Tigers v Siddal; Kells v Hunslet Warriors; Blackbrook Royals v Skirlaugh; Newton Storm v East Leeds; Heworth v Lock Lane; Oldham St Anne’s v Bank Quay Bulls; Shaw Cross Sharks v Emley Moor; Crosfields v Saddleworth Rangers; Leigh East v Wakefield Hawks; Orrell St James v Stanningley; Castleford Panthers v Widnes Moorfield; Leigh Miners Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s.

UNDER 14S

ROUND ONE: Normanton Knights v Hull Dockers; Crosfields v East Hull; West Hull v Salford City Roosters; Milford Marlins v Pilkington Recs; Stanley Rangers v Featherstone Lions; Dewsbury Moor v Irish Clovers; Egremont Rangers v Leigh Miners Rangers; Wath Brow Hornets v Saddleworth Rangers; Wigan St Cuthberts v Rylands Sharks; Heworth v Bank Quay Bulls; Wigan St Judes v Newton Storm; Halton Farnworth v Siddal; Hunslet Warriors v Emley Moor; Latchford Giants v Askam; Kells v Lock Lane; Beverley Braves v Skirlaugh.