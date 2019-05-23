PODCAST: The Total Rugby League Show (Ep 17) 23rd May

The Total Rugby League Show returns with a review of what has been quite a week in the sport, including the Summer Bash, St Helens v Salford, Rugby League being played in Barcelona and on the pitch success in London.

In addition, on the show this week we preview this weekend’s clashes at the Magic Weekend. Host Ben Hughes is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Rugby League journalist Alex Davis and Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw.

We’re also joined this week by League Express’ French Correspondent Steve Brady to discuss where next for the Catalans Dragons.



With Thanks: Music by Bones Shake