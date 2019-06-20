PODCAST: The Total Rugby League Show (Ep 21) 19th June

This week on the Total Rugby League Show we preview this weekend’s matches in Super League as the race for the playoffs and survival really heats up.

Host Ben Hughes is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw, and The Guardian Rugby League correspondent Aaron Bower.

We’re also joined this week by Featherstone Rovers and Former England Captain and record cap holder Andrea Dobson, and by Martin Coyd OBE, the Chair of England Wheelchair Rugby League ahead of this weekend’s Test series in France.

With Thanks: Music by Bones Shake