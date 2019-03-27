PODCAST: The Total Rugby League Show – Ep 9

The Total Rugby League Show is back this week to discuss the game’s big talking points and to look back at all the results from Round 7 of Super League.

In addition on this week’s show, we also discuss further expansion into North America as we hear from Eric Perez, as well as expansion into East Yorkshire as we hear from the Goole Vikings.

On this week’s show, host Ben Hughes is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, The Guardian’s Rugby League correspondent Aaron Bower and Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw.