PODCAST: The Total Rugby League Show – Episode 3

The Total Rugby League Show is back this week as we review all the results from Round 2 of the Super League season.

On this week’s show, Ben Hughes is joined as always by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Rugby League Journalist Doug Thomson, and by Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw.

Plus we talk about the World Club Challenge with Wigan Evening Post and Observer’s Sports Editor Phil Wilkinson, as well as Salford’s start to the league campaign with Paul Whiteside from The Devil in the Detail podcast.

With Thanks: Music by Bones Shake – https://open.spotify.com/artist/6H35TSuOq44w0hyuTyUzlo