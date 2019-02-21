PODCAST: The Total Rugby League Show – Episode 4

This week’s Total Rugby League Show takes a look back at Sunday’s World Club Challenge, as well as previewing this weekend’s matches in Super League.

Host Ben Hughes is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Rugby League journalist Doug Thomson and Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw.

Plus we have a preview for this season’s National Conference League with Phil Hodgson, news on the game in Africa with General Manager of Nigeria Rugby League Ade Adebisi, and the Learning Disability Super League with Community Integrated Care’s John Hughes.