PODCAST: The Total Rugby League Show – Episode 5

The Total Rugby League Show is back this week with a review of last weekend’s results in the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1.

We also discuss the ongoing situation at Widnes, Head Coach departures at Newcastle, as well as expansion into North America.

On this week’s show, Ben Hughes is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Rugby League Journalist Doug Thomson and Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw.

Plus we’re also joined by Hull FC’s Marc Sneyd who talks to us about securing Super League’s first Golden Point win.