The Total Rugby League Show returns to discuss this week’s big talking points, including Wigan Warriors and Shaun Edwards, the form of the Leeds Rhinos, the appointment of Denis Betts at the Newcastle Thunder and a results round-up from last weekend’s Super League.

On this week’s show, host Ben Hughes is joined by Warrington Wolves’ Stefan Ratchford, League Express Editor Martyn Sadler and Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw.