Powell praises Tigers performance

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has praised his side after they ripped up the form book in beating London Broncos on Sunday.

The Broncos had been on the charge in Super League while the Tigers had only won two of their last nine games but the home side comfortably saw off the capital side 42-10.

“I thought we played well the whole game. They have been playing well and today we suffocated them defensively,” said Powell.

“We looked sharper in attack and defensively we were outstanding – and overall, it was really pleasing.

“Jordan Rankin was outstanding at fullback after Peter Mata’utia pulled out late, and Mike McMeeken was a constant menace to them.