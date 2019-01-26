Pre-season round-up: Toronto too strong for Bradford

TORONTO WOLFPACK completed their preparations for the new Championship campaign by easing to a 48-12 win at Bradford.

The Canadian side scored tries through Blake Wallace (2), Adam Higson, Gary Wheeler, Joe Mellor, Andy Ackers (2) and Andrew Dixon, with Gareth O’Brien (4) and Wallace (2) adding goals.

Former Castleford man Jake Webster (pictured) crossed twice for the Bulls.

Tonga international Sitaleki Akauola was a try-scorer in Warrington’s 24-20 win at Rochdale, while Wigan had to make do with an 18-18 draw at Barrow, for whom Jamie Dallimore landed a 78th-minute penalty.

Catalans Dragons collected another win as they continued the countdown to the new Super League campaign.

But after defeating a side put together by France’s national team coach Aurelien Cologni 38-14, they were made to work for a 22-18 victory over Championship side Toulouse Olympique.

The Challenge Cup holders led 22-0 at half-time after a hat-trick by Lewis Tierney, a David Mead try and three Sam Tomkins goals.

But Toulouse stepped things up in the second half and scored through Stan Robin, Gavin Marguerite and Paul Marcon, with Mark Kheirallah landing three goals.

Gideon Boafo got four tries as a young London Broncos side overcame London Skolars 38-22 at the New River Stadium.

Match reports in Monday’s League Express.