Premium: Contingency plans in place should Bolton fail to be ready for cup semi-finals

The Rugby Football League are putting contingency plans into place for an alternative venue for this year’s Challenge Cup semi-final should the financial situation concerning Bolton Wanderers cause too serious an issue to overcome.

The University of Bolton Stadium is pencilled in to host both semi-final matches in this year’s cup at the end of July – just as it did last year when Catalans Dragons beat St Helens and Warrington Wolves defeated Leeds Rhinos.

