Premium: Further changes to marquee ruling proposed in Super League

The future of the marquee player ruling could be subject to change once again in the coming weeks and months.

League Express understands that discussions have taken place in recent weeks – though without any concrete developments – about the possibility of a THIRD marquee player being allowed.

The proposals have received a mixed reaction, however..

To read more about this story, and to find out which clubs are supportive of it and the reasoning behind the potential increase of marquee players, click here to download the new issue of League Express.