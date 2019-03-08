Quartet bid to maintain winning start in NCL campaign

The early action in the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s 2019 season continues tomorrow (Saturday 9 March) with much attention focussing on whether the four pacesetters in the Third Division can preserve their 100 per cent records after winning their opening two fixtures.

Waterhead Warriors are at home to Dewsbury Celtic, Woolston Rovers visit Heworth, Drighlington travel to Salford City Roosters and Eastmoor Dragons meet visitors Batley Boys.

In a truncated programme because of the impact of the Corals Challenge Cup, there are no games in the Premier Division, and just one in Division One, with four scheduled for Division Two.

Fixtures

Saturday 9 March 2019

DIVISION ONE

Pilkington Recs v Saddleworth Rangers

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Crosfields

Beverley v Barrow Island

Bradford Dudley Hill v Hull Dockers

Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks

DIVISION THREE

Eastmoor Dragons v Batley Boys

Gateshead Storm v Hensingham

Heworth v Woolston Rovers

Leigh East v Oldham St Anne’s

Millom v Hunslet Warriors

Salford City Roosters v Drighlington

Waterhead Warriors v Dewsbury Celtic