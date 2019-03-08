Quartet bid to maintain winning start in NCL campaign

The early action in the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s 2019 season continues tomorrow (Saturday 9 March) with much attention focussing on whether the four pacesetters in the Third Division can preserve their 100 per cent records after winning their opening two fixtures.
Waterhead Warriors are at home to Dewsbury Celtic, Woolston Rovers visit Heworth, Drighlington travel to Salford City Roosters and Eastmoor Dragons meet visitors Batley Boys.
In a truncated programme because of the impact of the Corals Challenge Cup, there are no games in the Premier Division, and just one in Division One, with four scheduled for Division Two.
Fixtures
Saturday 9 March 2019
DIVISION ONE
Pilkington Recs v Saddleworth Rangers
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Crosfields
Beverley v Barrow Island
Bradford Dudley Hill v Hull Dockers
Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks
DIVISION THREE
Eastmoor Dragons v Batley Boys
Gateshead Storm v Hensingham
Heworth v Woolston Rovers
Leigh East v Oldham St Anne’s
Millom v Hunslet Warriors
Salford City Roosters v Drighlington
Waterhead Warriors v Dewsbury Celtic