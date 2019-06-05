Queensland win Origin I

Queensland came from 8-0 down at half-time to beat New South Wales 18-14.

Nathan Cleary gave the Blues an early lead with a penalty before Queensland thought they scored the first try through Corey Oates but the Brisbane winger had put a foot on the touchline before diving in.

It was the Blues that scored the first try when good work by Tedesco freed up Josh Morris. Dylan Napa thought he had the home side’s first try but he was unable to ground Daly Cherry-Evans’ kick.

The Maroons started the second half well and deservedly got on the board when Oates got his dive in the corner right this time.

The home side then drew level when Matt Gillett was taken off the ball by Latrell Mitchell. Ponga kicked the penalty and Mitchell was sent for ten minutes in the bin.

Just before the centre returned, Jack Wighton threw an intercept pass to Dane Gagai who ran the length of the field for the try that took the Maroons into the lead. Then Ponga’s cutout pass brought Gagai his second. Jake Trbojevic’s try gave the Blues hope with five minutes to play but Queensland held on.

Queensland: Ponga, Oates, Morgan, Chambers, Gagai, Munster, Cherry-Evans, Arrow, Hunt, Papalii, Kaufusi, Gillett, McGuire; Interchanges: Mbye, Ofahengaue, Napa, Fifita

Tries: Oates, Gagai 2; Goals: Ponga 3

New South Wales: Tedesco, Cotric, Mitchell, Morris, Addo-Carr, Walker, Cleary, Klemmer, Cook, Vaughan, Cordner, Frizell, Trbojevic; Interchanges: Wighton, Haas, Murray, Crichton

Tries: Morris, Trbojevic; Goals: Cleary 3

Sin bin: Mitchell (58) – professional foul

A full match report of State of Origin plus full coverage of this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.