QUIZ: Can you name every player to make 500 appearances in the Super League era?

On Friday, Micky Higham reached a huge career milestone as he made his 500th career appearance.

In doing so, Higham joins an exclusive list of players to have reached the landmark in their careers during the Super League era.

Only nine players have managed to replicate the feat. That’s where you come in.

We’re asking you to name the other eight players in the quiz below. To make it even more challenging, we’re only giving you six minutes, and any wrong answer ends the quiz!

Good luck…



