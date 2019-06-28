QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 1,000 Super League points?

On Friday, Danny Brough could further write his name in the history books.

The Wakefield halfback is just 14 points short of going second in Super League’s all-time points scoring charts.

Brough currently has 2,400 points in the competition, a remarkable stat that reinforces just how good a career he’s enjoyed.

He’s one of only of only eight players to break the 2,000-point barrier in the competition’s 24-year history.

But today, we’re asking you to name the 21 players who have amassed more than 1,000 points in that time.

You have 10 minutes!