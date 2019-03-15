You are here

Rabbitohs upset Roosters at SCG

South Sydney emerged victorious in wet conditions today at the Sydney Cricket Ground, defeating the World Club Champions Sydney Roosters thank to three second-half tries after they were behind 12-10 at the interval.

The Rabbitohs took the lead on 12 minutes when Cameron Murray touched down a kick towards the posts from Adam Reynolds. But Roosters replied with a clever try by Jake Friend, who sold a dummy to score, with Latrell Mitchell’s conversion evening up the game.

The Rabbitohs replied immediately, however, when Sam Burgess touched down a Damien Cook grubber, although the Roosters grabbed the half-time lead with a try from Mitchell Aubusson, again converted by Mitchell.

In the second half the Rabbitohs pulled ahead with tries by Campbell Graham, Cody Walker and Alex Johnston, giving them a 26-12 lead on 70 minutes.

The Roosters registered a late try through Daniel Tupou, but it was too little too late as the Rabbitohs celebrated a fine opening victory of the 2019 season.

Roosters: T – Friend, Aubusson, Tupou; G – Mitchell 2

Rabbitohs: T – Murray, Burgess, Graham, Walker, Johnston; G – Reynolds 3

