Rabbitohs upset Roosters at SCG

South Sydney emerged victorious in wet conditions today at the Sydney Cricket Ground, defeating the World Club Champions Sydney Roosters thank to three second-half tries after they were behind 12-10 at the interval.

The Rabbitohs took the lead on 12 minutes when Cameron Murray touched down a kick towards the posts from Adam Reynolds. But Roosters replied with a clever try by Jake Friend, who sold a dummy to score, with Latrell Mitchell’s conversion evening up the game.

The Rabbitohs replied immediately, however, when Sam Burgess touched down a Damien Cook grubber, although the Roosters grabbed the half-time lead with a try from Mitchell Aubusson, again converted by Mitchell.

In the second half the Rabbitohs pulled ahead with tries by Campbell Graham, Cody Walker and Alex Johnston, giving them a 26-12 lead on 70 minutes.

The Roosters registered a late try through Daniel Tupou, but it was too little too late as the Rabbitohs celebrated a fine opening victory of the 2019 season.

Roosters: T – Friend, Aubusson, Tupou; G – Mitchell 2

Rabbitohs: T – Murray, Burgess, Graham, Walker, Johnston; G – Reynolds 3

