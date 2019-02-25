Radford delighted with Hull FC’s long awaited win

Lee Radford heaped praise on his Hull FC side after they snapped their losing streak with a Golden Point victory over Wigan.

After 13 straight losses spanning eight months, the Black and Whites got their season up and running with a 23-22 victory over Super League champions Wigan.

Marc Sneyd’s drop-goal secured the first Golden Point victory in Super League history, much to the delight of Radford.

“It was a huge relief at the end of the game due to the circumstances,” he said.

“At the end of the game we had no bench left, so to battle like they did and see that game out was brilliant, especially having lost in similar circumstances against Hull KR too.

“We haven’t been far off in the first two games but today we showed some real steel to get the win.

“We’ve done a lot of scenario stuff during the week so it was really special to see that come to fruition in those final moments. There is nobody I’d rather have in the pocket there to take a shot at drop-goal than Marc Sneyd – the ice man. He feels no pressure, and not many players strike a ball like him.”

Gareth Ellis, at the age of 37, came out of retirement to help the club’s cause and put in a huge performance to help his side to victory.

“It was a real Gareth Ellis performance – you don’t realise how much you miss him until he’s not there. The things he says in the dressing room before the game are so important.”