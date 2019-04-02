Rangi Chase signs for amateur side

Rangi Chase is returning to Rugby League – with amateur side Cutsyke Raiders.

Chase is currently serving a two-year drugs ban after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in 2017.

However, he will return to action in July with Cutsyke, who are coached by former team-mate and current Huddersfield halfback Tom Holmes.

The Raiders currently play in the Yorkshire Men’s Premier Divison.

A former England international and Man of Steel winner, Chase, who is now 32, had spells with Castleford, Salford, Leigh and Widnes.

A club statement read: “After being linked with the club, we can finally announce Super League and NRL star Rangi Chase has signed until the end of the season on the return after his ban.

“Rangi will spend the rest of the season with Cutsyke to get him back fit with the hope of a Super League return.

“We are over the moon to have such a high profile player and it’s huge for such a small amateur club.

“The England international will be available as of next month once his ban comes to an end. We can’t wait to get him on the field and we hope this will bring us more supporters to the club.”