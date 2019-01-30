Rankin set for Tigers bow as Dragons name three debutants

Castleford and Catalans have named their 19-man squads for Friday’s round 1 clash.

Jordan Rankin is in line to make his debut for the Tigers after being named in their initial squad, which also features Alex Foster after his long lay-off at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, the Dragons’ squad features new signings Matty Smith, Matt Whitley and Sam Tomkins, who could all make their debuts.

Steve McNamara’s side will be without Greg Bird after he broke his thumb.

Tigers: Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Foster, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Rankin, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Trueman, Watts.

Dragons: Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, GOudemand, Baitieri, Tomkins.