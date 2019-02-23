Red Devils’ comeback snatches victory over Hull KR

Salford Red Devils recovered from a 22-8 half-time deficit to score three second-half tries at KCOM Craven Park today to register a 22-24 victory, their third of the season.

But it didn’t look as though it would go that way in the first half when the Robins scored four tries to two through Weller Hauraki, Craig Hall, George Lawler and Jimmy Keinhorst, with Ryan Shaw adding three goals.

Salford had scored two unconverted tries by Robert Lui and Josh Jones.

In the second half the Red Devils gradually hauled their way back into the game, scoring three tries by Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio and Joey Lussick scoring three tries between the 56th and 70th minutes, with Sio’s the pick, coming from a sweeping move into the corner.

And try as they might, the Robins couldn’t rescue the game in the final ten minutes.

Rovers: 26 Will Dagger, 5 Ryan Shaw, 4 Jimmy Keinhorst, 23 Kane Linnett, 2 Craig Hall, 7 Danny McGuire, 24 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Robbie Mulhern, 15 Tommy Lee, 10 Mose Masoe,

11 Joel Tomkins, 13 Weller Hauraki, 21 Gaorge Lawler; Subs: 14 Mitch Garbutt, 17 Chris Atkin, 20 Danny Addy, 22 Ryan Lannon

Tries: Hauraki, Hall, Lawler, Keinhorst Goals: Shaw 3

Red Devils: 1 Niall Evalds, 22 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Kris Welham, 4 Junior Sa’u, 23 Ken Sio, 6 Robert Lui, 31 Jackson Hastings, 8 Lee Mossop, 14 Joey Lussick, 10 Gil Dudson, 11 Josh Jones, 24 Jansin Turgut, 12 George Griffin; Subs: 16 Greg Burke, 17 Tyrone McCarthy, 19 Logan Tomkins 20 Daniel Murray.

Tries: Lui, Jones, Olpherts, Sio, Lussick; Goals: Sio 3

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.