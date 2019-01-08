Red Star Belgrade sign American duo

Red Star Belgrade have strengthened their squad ahead of their historic Challenge Cup clash with Cumbrian amateurs Millom ARLFC by signing two American internationals.

Brandon Anderson and Jamil Robinson have joined the Serbian club ahead of the new season, having previously played stateside for Brooklyn Kings. Both players operate in the centres and featured in USA’s 10-16 defeat to Jamaica as they failed to qualify for the Rugby League World Cup.

The Serbian club are looking to defend a perfect season in 2019 having on the Serbian Championship, Serbian Cup, Serbian Supercup and Balkan Super League last season.

The two have joined a common sight of overseas players for the Belgrade outfit, with Australian pivot Jack O’Brien and Scottish forward Sam Herron joining League 1 side West Wales Raiders. Well-known American Football convert Monte Gaddis, who rose to fame on Toronto Wolfpack’s Last Tackle, has also featured for the club.

Red Star Belgrade face Millom in the first round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday, January 27th, with the game being streamed live on the BBC, as the one of competition’s newest clubs face the country’s oldest established amateur club in the country.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway for USA to play Serbia at Belgrade’s home ground on the International Weekend of June 20, 2020