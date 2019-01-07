Red Star game picked for BBC streaming

The BBC have confirmed the return of their popular Challenge Cup streaming coverage and will put the spotlight on Red Star Belgarde’s historic tie with Millom in Round 1.

The newest club in the competition meets the oldest amateur club in the game as the Serbians head to Cumbria later this month.

The BBC will stream the game live on Sunday, January 27 (1.30PM KO).

Red Star are linked with their football club namesake, who are the Serbian champions. The club has lofty ambitions and has outlined its vision to one day enter the English league structure.

The fixture will give them a true taste of the English game, with a daunting trip up to Cumbria in January.