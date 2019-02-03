REVEALED | Opening round point allocations for Albert Goldthorpe Medal

The first round of voting for points for the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table can be revealed before League Express goes to print.

James Roby, Mitch Garbutt, Paul McShane, Niall Evalds, Stefan Ratchford and Eddie Battye are the early pace-setters after their game star performances for their respective teams.

The Albert Goldthorpe Medal points are allocated by League Express reporters who are in attendance at each game.

The likes of Jimmy Keinhorst, the Hull KR matchwinner, and Saints’ Theo Fages also earned points for their performances.

All eyes will be on the Man Of Steel voting this week to see how they compare to League Express’ equivalent, long-standing competition.

Round 1

3pts: James Roby, Mitch Garbutt, Paul McShane, Niall Evalds, Stefan Ratchford and Eddie Battye

2pts: Theo Fages, Jimmy Keinhorst, Liam Watts, Lee Mossop, Bryson Goodwin, Jordan Abdull

1pts: Joe Greenwood, Bureta Faraimo, Jake Trueman, Jackson Hastings, Daryl Clark, Jay Pitts

