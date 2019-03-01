RFL advertise role of ‘Two Referee Technical Executive’

Plans to implement a two-referee system from 2020 have gathered pace, after the Rugby Football League advertised a new role within the governing body for a ‘Two Referee Technical Executive’.

The job advertisement appeared earlier this week, with the successful candidate required to be an ‘Active International Match Official’.

The advertisement states that among several duties, the successful candidate will be required to:

Advise and Implement with the Head of Match Officials the two-referee model in the UK

Support the provision of training and development sessions to prepare Match Officials for optimum performance.

Provide the Head of Match Officials with up to date information on the Match Officials performances within the new system as well as liaising with other Senior coaches within the structure

Assist the Head of Match Officials, as required, with all aspects of the International and Super League Laws and Interpretations of the Laws of the Game

Keep the Head of Match Officials informed on any developments as they occur.

Referee games, act as a touch judge and/or video-referee games, as selected by the discretion Head of Match Officials.

The following list of required experience, knowledge and atributes applied:

Matt Cecchin, the well-respected former NRL referee who quit last year, has long been linked with a move to Super League and would appear to be a perfect candidate for the role.

Despite the role having been advertised only on LinkedIn, earlier this week, the closing date is today.

Late last year, it was revealed that clubs had agreed to implement the system used in the NRL, but after consultation with the match officials department the clubs decided it would be best to delay introducing it until 2020.