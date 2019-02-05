RFL ask Sheffield for explanation following Will Hope injury

The Rugby Football League say they have asked Sheffield Eagles to explain the circumstances behind the injury suffered to Will Hope.

Hope suffered a horrific ankle and leg injury during Swinton’s defeat at the Eagles, but revealed he had been forced to go to hospital via the Swinton team coach as the injury wasn’t deemed a priority for an ambulance.

He instead arrived at hospital around five hours after the incident took place, and was left on a stretcher throughout the match.

The 25-year-old has expressed his anger at the treatment, although was quick to thank Sheffield for their assistance.

However, the RFL confirmed in a statement they were awaiting answers from the Eagles.

The statement read: “The RFL was contacted by Swinton on Monday regarding the circumstances surrounding Will Hope’s injury, and has noted the player’s comments on social media – firstly, we send him our sympathy for suffering such an injury in the first match of the season, and wish him all the best in his recovery.

“We have contacted Sheffield Eagles for an explanation of the circumstances as they have been reported. While the delay before the arrival of an ambulance is beyond the control of the club, we have strict medical standards for all fixtures relating to personnel and facilities, with at least one doctor required to be present, and to be supported by the medical staff of each team.”