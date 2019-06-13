RFL fines Toronto Wolfpack owner £7,500

The Rugby Football League has fined David Argyle £7,500 for his use of unacceptable language in his role as Chairman of Toronto Wolfpack after their Betfred Championship fixture against Swinton Lions on 28th April.

Following a compliance investigation, Argyle was found to have breached four of the RFL’s Operational Rules.

He was reported to have used the following words to Swinton player Jose Kenga after the game: “”Do they allow black people in Swinton?”

The RFL, in a statement issued today, has declared that it takes a “zero-tolerance approach” to the use of any unacceptable language based on someone’s race.

“The sanction reflects this and the relevant mitigating factors relating to this matter. These include that Mr Argyle admitted the charge, has apologised publicly to the Swinton player Jose Kenga, has made strong statements denouncing the language and has stepped down from his roles as Chairman and CEO,” said the RFL statement.

“The RFL is fully committed to ensuring that Rugby League is an inclusive sport accessible and enjoyed by all. As such it will ringfence a proportion of the imposed fine for the Enjoy the Game Campaign, specifically regarding the inclusion of BAME individuals in Rugby League. The RFL will work with Swinton Lions and/or Jose Kenga on how the funds can best be utilised for this.”