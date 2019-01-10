RFL gives volunteers extra time

THE Rugby Football League has extended its survey of volunteers into 2019.

Red Hall bosses insist that the initiative, which spans amateur and professional clubs and the world of education, has been launched to facilitate an understanding of “the support, development opportunities, reward and recognition that interest and motivate core volunteers in the sport.”

RFL chiefs stress that all volunteers are invited to take part in the survey, including those who have volunteered at major events, and ask that league administrators and club representatives encourage as many volunteers as possible to complete it.

Those who do complete the five-minute survey will be entered into a draw, with England Hummel leisure-wear and accessories on offer.

Marc Lovering, the RFL’s Development Director, said: “Sport England encourages all major sports to undertake regular volunteer surveys and refine their strategies to offer support based on what those volunteers want and need.

“We’re very happy to do just that. We appreciate that no two volunteers are the same, and that motivations and experiences vary.

“By understanding the needs of volunteers – whether that is in key areas such as coaching, or in fundraising or marketing – we can tailor the support we offer to existing volunteers who are at the heart of the sport.”

He continued: “We can also understand as much as possible about what more the national governing body can do to help clubs, schools, colleges and universities recruit new volunteers to the sport.”

Research by Sport England, meanwhile, indicates that volunteering in sport can contribute to positive mental health, confidence, friendships and happier, integrated communities.

The survey can be completed by visiting link: https://www.research.net/r/rflvolun2018