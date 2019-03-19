RFL release statement on Hemel and New York

The RFL have released their first public statement regarding speculation on New York and the League 1 license of Hemel Stags, who left their position in the competition last season.

Talks of Eric Perez relocating the Stags to North America were confirmed, as was the stance on a similar franchise involving Ricky Wilby and New York. Both will now be considered by the RFL, and clubs in both the Championship and League 1 will be allowed to review the bids, which will lead to a final decision.

“The Board of the Rugby Football League considered at last week’s meeting an application to relocate Hemel Stags, and another new application to launch a club in New York,” the statement read.

“Both applications are judged to have the potential to help deliver the RFL’s strategic vision. They are at different stages, but a degree of further due diligence and assessment is required on both to ensure that the financial and business plans presented are deliverable.

“In addition, the Board recognises the importance of further expansion having the support of the other clubs.

“Accordingly, the Board has asked each of the consortia to present to, and take questions from, the existing Betfred Championship and League One clubs, after which the RFL will gauge support.”