Rhinos confirm signing Rhyse Martin

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that they have signed Papua New Guinean international second row Rhyse Martin, 26, from NRL side Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on a two and half year contract with immediate effect.

Martin kicked 36 goals from 38 attempts in his debut season with the Bulldogs in 2018 for a 94.7% success rate. He played 14 matches last season, scoring four tries as well and has added a further eleven appearances this season, kicking another 13 goals, although he hasn’t been assured of a regular place with the Bulldogs in 2019.

Born in Cairns, Queensland, he is of Papua New Guinean descent through his father and has ten caps for the Kumuls, including the recent test against Samoa.

Martin joined in Sydney Roosters in 2010 and subsequently moved to the Bulldogs in 2016, making his NRL debut in Round 9 last season, starting at second-row and scoring a try with his first ever touch. Having racked up 88 points in the NRL, he was then part of the Bulldogs NSW Cup team, captaining them to victory in the NSW Cup Grand Final, kicking 3 goals in the 18-12 victory. The following week, he scored a try and five goals in the State Championship Final win over Queensland Cup winners the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Commenting on signing for the Rhinos, Martin said, “It is great to get the deal sorted and I am looking forward to getting started with Leeds. The move has come about very quickly. I came close to signing for Leeds last year but opted to stay at the Bulldogs. The club have kept me in their plans and I am pleased things have now worked out. I know the team are in a tough position at the moment but I want to come over and hopefully play my part in getting Leeds back where we want to be.”

Leeds Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said, “We are pleased to have secured Rhyse. He is a talented player who will add to our squad. He enjoyed an impressive debut season in the NRL last season and is keen to be part of the Rhinos squad as we build towards the future. He is an international and a consistent goal kicker who will bring competition to our squad.”

A full report and photos from the Rhinos’ home game against Catalans Dragons on Sunday will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.