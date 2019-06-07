Rhinos’ defence wins the day

Leeds Rhinos gave their best defensive performance of the season tonight when they defeated Wakefield Trinity 0-10 at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Played in rain and greasy conditions, the Rhinos took a 0-4 half-time lead with two first-half penalties from Liam Sutcliffe, but the crucial thing for them was to survive early pressure from Wakefield that secured four goal-line drop-outs but from which Wakefield failed to score.

In the second half, Wakefield attacked again but couldn’t score and the game was lost when Kelepi Tanginoa broke downfield but his pass to a supporting player deep in the Leeds half was intercepted by Tui Lolohea, who ran the length of the field to score. Sutcliffe couldn’t convert but added a penalty, while the Rhinos’ centre Konrad Hurrell made a crucial tackle on Trinity winger Ben Jones-Bishop to edge him into touch as he looked certain to score.

Trinity: Ryan Hampshire, Ben Jones-Bishop, Reece Lyne, Jack Croft, Junior Sa’u, Jacob Miller, Danny Brough, Anthony England, Tyler Randell, Craig Kopczak, James Batchelor, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa; Subs: Jordan Crowther, Keegan Hirst, George King, Kyle Wood

Tries: Goals:

Rhinos: Tui Lolohea, Harry Newman, Konrad Hurrell, Tom Briscoe, Ash Handley, Liam Sutcliffe, Richie Myler, Ava Seumanufagai, Brad Dwyer, Brad Singleton, Kallum Watkins, Brett Ferres, Trent Merrain; Subs: Adam Cuthbertson, Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Donaldson

Tries: Lolohea Goals: Sutcliffe 3

