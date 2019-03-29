Rhinos kickstart season with Golden Point triumph

Brad Dwyer’s incredible 41-metre drop goal secured Leeds a huge Golden Point victory over West Yorkshire rivals Castleford.

The teams were locked at 20 points apiece after 80 minutes after the Tigers had come from 20-4 behind.

Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Liam Sutcliffe and Trent Merrin had all crossed for tries to establish the lead for Dave Furner’s side, with Liam Watts responding for the visitors.

But a late surge by Cas saw Greg Minkin, Chris Clarkson and Alex Foster score to tie the game up.

The Tigers were in a position to win the game late on, but Paul McShane decided to try and score, rather than give the ball to the waiting Jake Trueman to kick a field goal, and Leeds held on.

That allowed Dwyer to win the game in the opening minute of Golden Point to secure Leeds’ second win of the season.

Leeds: Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Sutcliffe, Myler, Peteru, Dwyer, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Merrin. Subs: Donaldson, Singleton, Holroyd, Parcell.

Castleford: Mata’utia, Clare, Minikin, Shenton, Eden, Trueman, McShane, Watts, Milner, Millington, Sene-Lefao, Foster, Holmes. Subs: Moors, Cook, Turner, Clarkson.