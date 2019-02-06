Rhinos make two changes while Warriors unchanged for Friday’s clash

Leeds Rhinos have made two changes to their 19-man squad to face Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

Both Harry Newman, who featured for Featherstone Rovers last week, and Nathaniel Peteru come into the squad for Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who missed the Rhinos’ opener through a chest infection, and Cameron Smith, who wasn’t involved in the matchday 17 against Warrington either.

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors have named an unchanged side from their opening day defeat to St Helens.

Both Joe Burgess and Dom Manfredi are still missing with knee injuries while Gabe Hamlin and Tony Clubb have both been confirmed as fit to play after injury concerns.

Leeds travel to Wigan without a win since 2013 at the DW Stadium.

Warriors squad: Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Rhinos squad: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Stevie Ward, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Donaldson, Harry Newman.