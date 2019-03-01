Rhinos swoop for Vikings youngsters

Leeds Rhinos have signed Widnes Vikings duo Sam Walters and Jarrod O’Connor for an undisclosed fee.

Walters was part of the England Academy side that defeated the Australian Schoolboys in both tests at the end of 2018 while O’Connor is the son of former Great Britain international Terry O’Connor.

“We are delighted to have agreed a deal with Widnes to secure these two young players,” said Director of Rugby, Kevin Sinfield.

“Jarrod clearly comes with a fantastic heritage in the game whilst Sam gained plenty of plaudits for his performances with England.

“They will get the chance to test themselves with our Under 19 Academy this season as Rob Burrow and his side look to build on last season’s Grand Final appearance.

“We are always looking to strengthen our club at every level. We have added quality to our Super League squad this season and, just as we did last season when we brought Callum McLelland back to Rugby League from Scottish Rugby Union, we are mindful that we must continue to attract the best young talent as well for our Academy.”