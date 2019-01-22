RLW PROMO: Luke Menzies’ story ‘from Mount Pleasant to WWE’

HE’S swapped the rugby ball for the wrestling ring, now WWE superstar Luke Menzies believes more rugby stars could follow his lead and enter the world of professional wrestling.

The former Hull KR and Salford forward has launched a career in sports entertainment and is currently wrestling for the biggest company in the world. Menzies pursued a career in wrestling after being released by the Red Devils in 2015, and after less than a year of training was recruited by the WWE following a successful tryout.

He now rubs shoulders with some of the greatest superstars of all time, including Triple H and Shawn Michaels while he made his televised debut last year. And he has encouraged more Rugby League athletes to follow in his footsteps, with the company recently unveiling a specialist performance centre in London. Menzies, who tells his incredible tale in the new edition of Rugby League World magazine, said: “WWE is looking for athletes just like those playing the game today. You can fill in a form with WWE and if they like what they see they’ll give you a tryout, it’s that simple. With the UK Performance Centre opening, opportunities are there more than ever before. It’s a clearcut pathway.