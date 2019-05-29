Roberts signs with Rabbitohs

James Roberts has signed with South Sydney Rabbitohs after he was granted an immediate release from Brisbane Broncos on compassionate grounds.

Roberts has previously played with South Sydney in 2011 before stints with Penrith, Gold Coast and Brisbane from 2016.

“I’m really excited to be coming back to Souths and playing under Wayne again,” Roberts said in a statement released by Souths.

“There are some great players at this club and I can’t wait to get into training and getting back on the field. I want to thank the Broncos for everything they’ve done for me and my family over the past four years, but it’s time to move on and to be coming back to the club that I consider to be home is really special.

“I know what it means to the members, fans and the community to represent South Sydney.”